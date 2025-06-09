Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force ROTC Summer Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lindsay Kelly 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps field training is underway at Maxwell Air Force Base, May 20, 2025. Air Force ROTC cadets must participate in field training, a 20-day encampment that includes both physical and mental challenges, expanding their leadership and followership skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Lindsay Kelly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 11:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966778
    VIRIN: 250530-F-JE861-3918
    Filename: DOD_111073218
    Length: 00:10:41
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force ROTC Summer Training, by TSgt Lindsay Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    ROTC
    field training
    ROTC cadet training
    Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download