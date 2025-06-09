Air Force ROTC Summer Training

Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps field training is underway at Maxwell Air Force Base, May 20, 2025. Air Force ROTC cadets must participate in field training, a 20-day encampment that includes both physical and mental challenges, expanding their leadership and followership skills. (U.S. Air Force video by Technical Sgt. Lindsay Kelly)
