Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa National Guard Leadership Supports JRTC Rotation 25-08

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jason Everett, Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger, Spc. Diana Nguyen and Sgt. Matthew Tudor

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    This B-roll and interview package includes interviews with Brig. Gen. Derek Adams, Iowa National Guard Land Component Commander and senior trainer for Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08, and Col. Tony Smithhart, commander of the Iowa National Guard’s 734th Regional Support Group.

    Additional footage shows Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers training during JRTC rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, on June 12, 2025. The rotation includes participation from multiple state National Guards and foreign partner militaries, enhancing joint interoperability and large-scale training objectives.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 11:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966777
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-XK345-2001
    Filename: DOD_111073215
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard Leadership Supports JRTC Rotation 25-08, by 1SG Jason Everett, SSG Annalise Guckenberger, SPC Diana Nguyen and SGT Matthew Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa
    JRTC 25-08

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download