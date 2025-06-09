This B-roll and interview package includes interviews with Brig. Gen. Derek Adams, Iowa National Guard Land Component Commander and senior trainer for Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08, and Col. Tony Smithhart, commander of the Iowa National Guard’s 734th Regional Support Group.
Additional footage shows Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers training during JRTC rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, on June 12, 2025. The rotation includes participation from multiple state National Guards and foreign partner militaries, enhancing joint interoperability and large-scale training objectives.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 11:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966777
|VIRIN:
|250612-Z-XK345-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111073215
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iowa National Guard Leadership Supports JRTC Rotation 25-08, by 1SG Jason Everett, SSG Annalise Guckenberger, SPC Diana Nguyen and SGT Matthew Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.