Iowa National Guard Leadership Supports JRTC Rotation 25-08

This B-roll and interview package includes interviews with Brig. Gen. Derek Adams, Iowa National Guard Land Component Commander and senior trainer for Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08, and Col. Tony Smithhart, commander of the Iowa National Guard’s 734th Regional Support Group.



Additional footage shows Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers training during JRTC rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, on June 12, 2025. The rotation includes participation from multiple state National Guards and foreign partner militaries, enhancing joint interoperability and large-scale training objectives.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger)