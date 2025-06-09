Stop & Smell the Bees

After seven deployments and life-changing injuries, Staff Sgt. Jacob Higgins found unexpected peace not in a clinic—but in a hive. In this interview, Higgins shares how working with bees helped ease the anxiety and stress of recovery, reconnect him with his family, and uncover parts of himself he didn’t realize needed healing. From combat boots to beekeeping suits, watch how one Soldier found calm, connection, and purpose through a world most people try to avoid.
Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.
