Stop & Smell the Bees

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966775" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After seven deployments and life-changing injuries, Staff Sgt. Jacob Higgins found unexpected peace not in a clinic—but in a hive. In this interview, Higgins shares how working with bees helped ease the anxiety and stress of recovery, reconnect him with his family, and uncover parts of himself he didn’t realize needed healing. From combat boots to beekeeping suits, watch how one Soldier found calm, connection, and purpose through a world most people try to avoid.



Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.