Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stop & Smell the Bees

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    After seven deployments and life-changing injuries, Staff Sgt. Jacob Higgins found unexpected peace not in a clinic—but in a hive. In this interview, Higgins shares how working with bees helped ease the anxiety and stress of recovery, reconnect him with his family, and uncover parts of himself he didn’t realize needed healing. From combat boots to beekeeping suits, watch how one Soldier found calm, connection, and purpose through a world most people try to avoid.

    Music title "Electric Dreams" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966775
    VIRIN: 250606-D-JU906-1001
    Filename: DOD_111073132
    Length: 00:04:34
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    beekeeping
    Recovery Exercise
    Army Recovery Care Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download