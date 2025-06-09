Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers conduct Battle Drill Six- enter and clear building

    CAMP CROFT, HUNGARY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachery Surin, a cavalry scout assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explains the exercise they are conducting as part of Saber Guardian 25 at Camp Wolf, Hungary, June 12, 2025. The purpose of the training exercise was to prepare troops for urban maneuver and room-clearing operations during Saber Guardian 25, a multinational exercise with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc Sar Paw)

    "With pride" by Lyndn Gauntlett is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966773
    VIRIN: 250612-A-GV482-1022
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_111073128
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CAMP CROFT, HU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct Battle Drill Six- enter and clear building, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CR; DEFENDEREurope; StrongerTogether; SaberGuardian; EUCOM; VCORPS

