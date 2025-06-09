U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachery Surin, a cavalry scout assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, explains the exercise they are conducting as part of Saber Guardian 25 at Camp Wolf, Hungary, June 12, 2025. The purpose of the training exercise was to prepare troops for urban maneuver and room-clearing operations during Saber Guardian 25, a multinational exercise with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc Sar Paw)
"With pride" by Lyndn Gauntlett is licensed by De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966773
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-GV482-1022
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_111073128
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CAMP CROFT, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct Battle Drill Six- enter and clear building, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
