    Wyvern 1 Radio: June 13, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio' Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 13, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez touched on the 57 th Rescue squadron’s training with the Swedish Air Force, Summer Dorm Bash, and the Ciao Board Meeting. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Aviano Air Base
    Wyvern 1 Radio

