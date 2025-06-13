On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio' Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 13, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez touched on the 57 th Rescue squadron’s training with the Swedish Air Force, Summer Dorm Bash, and the Ciao Board Meeting. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 10:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|966770
|VIRIN:
|250613-F-YT022-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111073067
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: June 13, 2025, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.