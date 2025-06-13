Wyvern 1 Radio: June 13, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966770" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio' Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Lopez, 31st Maintenance Group senior enlisted leader, discuss upcoming events at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 13, 2025. Throughout the segment, Diers and Lopez touched on the 57 th Rescue squadron’s training with the Swedish Air Force, Summer Dorm Bash, and the Ciao Board Meeting. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)