Dredging Underway at Barcelona Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has the federal navigation channel at the Barcelona Harbor dredged to restore safe navigational depths and remove shoaling around the breakwater, Westfield, New York, May 19, 2025. The shallow-draft harbor supports over a million dollars in business income each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)