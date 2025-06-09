Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dredging Underway at Barcelona Harbor

    WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has the federal navigation channel at the Barcelona Harbor dredged to restore safe navigational depths and remove shoaling around the breakwater, Westfield, New York, May 19, 2025. The shallow-draft harbor supports over a million dollars in business income each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 10:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966769
    VIRIN: 250613-A-MC713-1001
    Filename: DOD_111073061
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Barcelona Harbor

