The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has the federal navigation channel at the Barcelona Harbor dredged to restore safe navigational depths and remove shoaling around the breakwater, Westfield, New York, May 19, 2025. The shallow-draft harbor supports over a million dollars in business income each year. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966769
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-MC713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111073061
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dredging Underway at Barcelona Harbor, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
