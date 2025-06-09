Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CES Prime BEEF Day 2025 - ROWPU

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    06.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez 

    156th Wing

    B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025. The ROWPU was set up to provide potable water service for distribution to the installation to meet mission requirements during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 10:23
    Location: CAROLINA, PR

