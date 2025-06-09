B-roll package of U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, set up a Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025. The ROWPU was set up to provide potable water service for distribution to the installation to meet mission requirements during the exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Nilsa Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 10:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966768
|VIRIN:
|250608-Z-OA329-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111073019
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|CAROLINA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CES Prime BEEF Day 2025 - ROWPU, by SrA Nilsa Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.