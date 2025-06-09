Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miami Marlin Pitcher Tyler Philips military family ties

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Miami Marlins Pitcher Tyler Philips and his team visited the pentagon, July 12, 2025, where Philips provided a brief history of his military appreciation and family ties.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:58
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miami Marlin Pitcher Tyler Philips military family ties, by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon, Marlin, Baseball, Pitcher, Family, heritage, honor, pride, interview,

