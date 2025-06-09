Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - June 13 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy by delivering a speech at the Normandy American Cemetery in Normandy, France, June 6, 2025.

    U.S. Army and allied paratroopers performed a commemoration jump in honor of the 81st anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, June 8, 2025

    AFN Europe, D-Day, Secretary of Defense, Nato, Paratrooper

