AFN Europe Report - June 13 2025

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy by delivering a speech at the Normandy American Cemetery in Normandy, France, June 6, 2025.
U.S. Army and allied paratroopers performed a commemoration jump in honor of the 81st anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, June 8, 2025
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 09:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|966760
|VIRIN:
|250613-N-MW880-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111072826
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
