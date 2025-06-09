AFN Europe Report - June 13 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy by delivering a speech at the Normandy American Cemetery in Normandy, France, June 6, 2025.



U.S. Army and allied paratroopers performed a commemoration jump in honor of the 81st anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France, June 8, 2025



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner).