The 64th annual Interservice Marksmanship Rifle Competition: Opening Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966758" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members kick off of the opening ceremony of the interservice rifle competition at Marine Corps Base Quantico, June 6, 2025. The competition brings together the top shooters from interservice Marksmanship teams to test their skills from precision marksmanship to dynamic multi-gun stages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)