Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Your Fort Drum PCS Housing Guide: Reporting In or Clearing Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    This video provides essential guidance for service members and families navigating housing at Fort Drum during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS). Whether you're arriving or departing, learn what steps to take and how to make you transition smoother. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 08:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 966757
    VIRIN: 250603-A-TE514-8855
    Filename: DOD_111072716
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Your Fort Drum PCS Housing Guide: Reporting In or Clearing Out, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PCS
    housing
    Fort Drum
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download