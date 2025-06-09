This video provides essential guidance for service members and families navigating housing at Fort Drum during a Permanent Change of Station (PCS). Whether you're arriving or departing, learn what steps to take and how to make you transition smoother. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office.)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 08:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|966757
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-TE514-8855
|Filename:
|DOD_111072716
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Fort Drum PCS Housing Guide: Reporting In or Clearing Out, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
