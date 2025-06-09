Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldiers execute room clearing readiness training during Saber Guardian 25

    CAMP CROFT, HUNGARY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct room clearing readiness training on “Little Moscow” as part of Saber Guardian 25, Camp Wolf, Hungary, June 25, 2025. The training prepared troops for urban maneuver and room-clearing operations during Saber Guardian 25, a multinational exercise with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance trough large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.

    Shot list:
    00;05;00- Title Card
    00;05;01-00;16;29- Soldier apply face paint
    00;16;30-02;50;16- Sp;diers conduct room clearing training
    END

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966754
    VIRIN: 250612-A-GV482-1008
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111072688
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: CAMP CROFT, HU

    EUCOM
    2CR
    VCORPS
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

