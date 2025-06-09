Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Royal Yorkshire Regiment jams incoming drones during Project Flytrap

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    British Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment test radio frequency detectors and jammers during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 9, 2025. Drones flew near U.S. and U.K. training lanes, which allowed for testing and feedback on new, low-cost, and portable counter-unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966745
    VIRIN: 250609-A-VC863-9959
    Filename: DOD_111072559
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

