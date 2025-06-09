The Royal Yorkshire Regiment jams incoming drones during Project Flytrap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





British Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment test radio frequency detectors and jammers during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 9, 2025. Drones flew near U.S. and U.K. training lanes, which allowed for testing and feedback on new, low-cost, and portable counter-unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)