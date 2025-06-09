British Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment test radio frequency detectors and jammers during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 9, 2025. Drones flew near U.S. and U.K. training lanes, which allowed for testing and feedback on new, low-cost, and portable counter-unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 07:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966745
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-VC863-9959
|Filename:
|DOD_111072559
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Royal Yorkshire Regiment jams incoming drones during Project Flytrap, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
