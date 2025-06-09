Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF 250th Birthday Heroes of Two Nations

    HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Benjamin Purcey 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    United States Europe and Africa hosted a ceremony celebrating not only the 250th Birthday of the United States Army but also those nations who helped us during the Revolutionary War on June 12, 2025 on Clay Kaserne, Germany.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 06:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 966739
    VIRIN: 250612-A-OM679-1614
    Filename: DOD_111072527
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HESSEN, DE

    United States Army
    AFN Europe
    strongertogether
    USAREUR AF
    ABD250
    USAREUR - AF Band & Chorus

