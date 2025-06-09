Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2CR Soldier describes the Smartshooter as a C-UAS device

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael J. Whiteside, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, describes the Smartshooter system during Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. Soldiers attached a Smartshooter SMASH 2000L to M4A1 carbine rifles for improved accuracy against unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR Soldier describes the Smartshooter as a C-UAS device, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

