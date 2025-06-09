2CR Soldier describes the Smartshooter as a C-UAS device

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Michael J. Whiteside, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, describes the Smartshooter system during Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. Soldiers attached a Smartshooter SMASH 2000L to M4A1 carbine rifles for improved accuracy against unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)



“Facing Danger” by Paul Lawler is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com