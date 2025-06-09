U.S. Army Sgt. Michael J. Whiteside, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, describes the Smartshooter system during Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 6, 2025. Soldiers attached a Smartshooter SMASH 2000L to M4A1 carbine rifles for improved accuracy against unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
“Facing Danger” by Paul Lawler is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 07:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966737
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-VC863-1309
|Filename:
|DOD_111072451
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldier describes the Smartshooter as a C-UAS device, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
