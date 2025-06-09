Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN InFocus: 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Operation Swift Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    06.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Battle Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) training at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 21, 2025, during Swift Response 2025. The training hones small-unit tactics, decision-making, and mission execution in complex urban environments, while reinforcing NATO interoperability in a multinational setting.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward stationed in Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (B-Roll collected by CPT Jessica French).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 04:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966733
    VIRIN: 250606-A-FG870-6309
    Filename: DOD_111072409
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN InFocus: 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts Operation Swift Response, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAG Italy
    airborne 173rd
    SETA-AF
    SETAF U.S. ARMY AFRICA EUROPE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download