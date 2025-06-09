Pacific Spotlight - Continue to serve

U.S. Army Garrison Japan celebrates the upcoming 250th Army Birthday with this "Soldier Spotlight" highlighting Brad Harzman, DoDEA Band Director Zama Middle High School-Japan, and why he choose to serve.
Video courtesy of Camp Zama Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji (repackaged by AFN Tokyo for television broadcast)
