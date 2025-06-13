Pacific News: 13 June 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In the Philippines, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade

conducted a Counter-Landing Live-Fire during KAMANDAG-9. Also in the Philippines, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Forward join USARPAC in celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers from across Eighth Army competed in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition.