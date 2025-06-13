Pacific News: 13 June 2025

In the Philippines, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade
conducted a Counter-Landing Live-Fire during KAMANDAG-9. Also in the Philippines, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Forward join USARPAC in celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers from across Eighth Army competed in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition.
