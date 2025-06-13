Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: 13 June 2025

    JAPAN

    06.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In the Philippines, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Darwin 25-3, and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade
    conducted a Counter-Landing Live-Fire during KAMANDAG-9. Also in the Philippines, U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Forward join USARPAC in celebration of the U.S. Army's 250th birthday. And in the Republic of Korea, U.S. Army Soldiers from across Eighth Army competed in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 966721
    VIRIN: 250612-F-QH602-9968
    Filename: DOD_111072323
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: 13 June 2025, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

