    Osan Military & Family Readiness Center hosts Career Fair

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Nino Serrano, Community Readiness Specialist of the Osan Military & Family Readiness Center, speaks about the Osan Career Fair held at the officer's club on Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 12, 2025. The event provided veterans, military members, spouses and civilians with connections to different career and professional development as they explored employment. (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 01:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966719
    VIRIN: 250612-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111072220
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

