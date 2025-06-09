Nino Serrano, Community Readiness Specialist of the Osan Military & Family Readiness Center, speaks about the Osan Career Fair held at the officer's club on Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 12, 2025. The event provided veterans, military members, spouses and civilians with connections to different career and professional development as they explored employment. (Department of Defense video by Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 01:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966719
|VIRIN:
|250612-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111072220
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan Military & Family Readiness Center hosts Career Fair, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.