On this Pacific News Break: In the Republic of Korea, at Kusan Air Base 8th Security Forces participated in Police Day; In the South China Sea, USS Nimitz conducted flight operations; and in Japan Camp Zama the Community Service Team hosted a Hero's Boot Memorial for Memorial Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 02:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|966718
|VIRIN:
|250526-N-XP917-1452
|Filename:
|DOD_111072213
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News, May 26, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
