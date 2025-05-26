Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News, May 26, 2025

    JAPAN

    05.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    On this Pacific News Break: In the Republic of Korea, at Kusan Air Base 8th Security Forces participated in Police Day; In the South China Sea, USS Nimitz conducted flight operations; and in Japan Camp Zama the Community Service Team hosted a Hero's Boot Memorial for Memorial Day.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 02:02
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

