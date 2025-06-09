Arizona Army Reserve Medical Support Unit provides real-world care at Mojave Falcon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Soldiers with the Marana, Ariz. based 7220th Medical Support Unit provided real-world medical support for training exercise Mojave Falcon 2025 in Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., from May 28, 2025, through June 11, 2025. Mojave Falcon 2025 is the Army Reserve’s largest training exercise, simulating large-scale combat and logistics operations across the U.S. with over 9,000 troops. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)