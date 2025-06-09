Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona Army Reserve Medical Support Unit provides real-world care at Mojave Falcon

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers with the Marana, Ariz. based 7220th Medical Support Unit provided real-world medical support for training exercise Mojave Falcon 2025 in Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., from May 28, 2025, through June 11, 2025. Mojave Falcon 2025 is the Army Reserve’s largest training exercise, simulating large-scale combat and logistics operations across the U.S. with over 9,000 troops. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 03:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966714
    VIRIN: 250607-A-YH571-2876
    Filename: DOD_111072166
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Army Reserve Medical Support Unit provides real-world care at Mojave Falcon, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSTX
    Twice the Citizen
    armyreserve
    USArmyRerserve
    Beallyoucanbe
    MojaveFalcon25

