Army Reserve Soldiers with the Marana, Ariz. based 7220th Medical Support Unit provided real-world medical support for training exercise Mojave Falcon 2025 in Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., from May 28, 2025, through June 11, 2025. Mojave Falcon 2025 is the Army Reserve’s largest training exercise, simulating large-scale combat and logistics operations across the U.S. with over 9,000 troops. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Jerry T. Zuetrong)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 03:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966714
|VIRIN:
|250607-A-YH571-2876
|Filename:
|DOD_111072166
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona Army Reserve Medical Support Unit provides real-world care at Mojave Falcon, by SGT Jerry Zuetrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
