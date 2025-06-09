Soldier connects with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts through English class

A Soldier on Yokohama North Dock has forged a relationship with her Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts there by hosting a monthly English class.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966702
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-MS361-5545
|Filename:
|DOD_111071962
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
