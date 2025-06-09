Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier connects with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts through English class

    JAPAN

    06.12.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A Soldier on Yokohama North Dock has forged a relationship with her Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts there by hosting a monthly English class.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966702
    VIRIN: 250613-A-MS361-5545
    Filename: DOD_111071962
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier connects with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force counterparts through English class, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    USARJ
    836th Transportation Battalion
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army

