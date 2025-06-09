June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.
As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Army veterans who have gone on to continue serving on the Army team to tell their story as part of our “Army Veteran Spotlight” series.
Richard Rodgers is an educational technologist at Zama Middle High School who served in the Army for 14 years as a legal clerk, a court reporter, and an air defense officer.
In this vignette, Rodgers talks about what inspires him and what he is most proud of serving as a teacher in an Army community.
Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966700
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111071943
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, #Army250 Army Veteran Spotlight_Richard Rodgers, DoDEA Zama Middle High School, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS
