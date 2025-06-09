Army250 Army Veteran Spotlight_Richard Rodgers, DoDEA Zama Middle High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966700" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.



As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Army veterans who have gone on to continue serving on the Army team to tell their story as part of our “Army Veteran Spotlight” series.



Richard Rodgers is an educational technologist at Zama Middle High School who served in the Army for 14 years as a legal clerk, a court reporter, and an air defense officer.



In this vignette, Rodgers talks about what inspires him and what he is most proud of serving as a teacher in an Army community.



Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division



#Army250 #ArmyVeteranStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe