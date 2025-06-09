Active Duty Soldiers and Volunteer Firefighters with Northwest County Fire Department

The Northwest County Volunteer Fire Department consists of 19 volunteer Firefighters, most of them are Fort Bliss Soldiers.
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rudl, a Fort Bliss Combat Medic, leads this group of heroes and spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, May 15, to discuss his love and commitment to serving his community and saving lives.
(U.S. Army video done by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 17:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966687
|VIRIN:
|250515-A-PT036-3685
|PIN:
|0011
|Filename:
|DOD_111071678
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
