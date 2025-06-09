Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Active Duty Soldiers and Volunteer Firefighters with Northwest County Fire Department

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Northwest County Volunteer Fire Department consists of 19 volunteer Firefighters, most of them are Fort Bliss Soldiers.

    Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rudl, a Fort Bliss Combat Medic, leads this group of heroes and spoke with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs’ Crista Mack, May 15, to discuss his love and commitment to serving his community and saving lives.

    (U.S. Army video done by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966687
    VIRIN: 250515-A-PT036-3685
    PIN: 0011
    Filename: DOD_111071678
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    This work, Active Duty Soldiers and Volunteer Firefighters with Northwest County Fire Department, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS

    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

