Army Birthday Ceremony

Fort Leonard Wood Celebrating the Army Birthday with brief history lesson each day of the week before the 250-mile relay run. This event is to pay tribute to ever year the Army has been defending our nation the relay run will be divided between all units on base the week leading up to the Army Birthday.
|06.05.2025
|06.12.2025 17:34
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
