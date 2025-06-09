Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jesse Gonzales 

    Headquarters, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence

    Fort Leonard Wood Celebrating the Army Birthday with brief history lesson each day of the week before the 250-mile relay run. This event is to pay tribute to ever year the Army has been defending our nation the relay run will be divided between all units on base the week leading up to the Army Birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 17:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966686
    VIRIN: 250612-A-XF369-1004
    Filename: DOD_111071673
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Ceremony, by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download