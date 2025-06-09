Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Airfield Board & RFI process

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), developed by the 705th Training Squadron, and is used to help students prepare for the Kingfish ACE simulation—a learning exercise set in a fictional Indo-Pacific scenario.



The goal of this video is to help students understand how to use the Airfield Board and Request for Information (RFI) process to make effective decisions during the early stages of the game. By clearly explaining the components and setup, this video reduces the time it takes to grasp the complexity of airfield selection and management.



Viewers will learn how to assess potential operating locations, assign personnel and resources, and plan for operational milestones like Initial and Full Operating Capability—all critical for supporting air operations in a contested environment.



Key Topics Include:

- How to read and use the Airfield Board

- Airfield selection criteria and operational setup

- What the RFI process reveals about each location

- Managing logistics, personnel, and infrastructure

- Strategic trade-offs and risk management



This video helps establish a foundational understanding of how dispersed operations and adaptive basing work in the context of Kingfish ACE, supporting smarter decisions during gameplay and introducing key concepts in operational planning and command and control.