Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Airfield Board & RFI process

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Robert McNair 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), developed by the 705th Training Squadron, and is used to help students prepare for the Kingfish ACE simulation—a learning exercise set in a fictional Indo-Pacific scenario.

    The goal of this video is to help students understand how to use the Airfield Board and Request for Information (RFI) process to make effective decisions during the early stages of the game. By clearly explaining the components and setup, this video reduces the time it takes to grasp the complexity of airfield selection and management.

    Viewers will learn how to assess potential operating locations, assign personnel and resources, and plan for operational milestones like Initial and Full Operating Capability—all critical for supporting air operations in a contested environment.

    Key Topics Include:
    - How to read and use the Airfield Board
    - Airfield selection criteria and operational setup
    - What the RFI process reveals about each location
    - Managing logistics, personnel, and infrastructure
    - Strategic trade-offs and risk management

    This video helps establish a foundational understanding of how dispersed operations and adaptive basing work in the context of Kingfish ACE, supporting smarter decisions during gameplay and introducing key concepts in operational planning and command and control.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966678
    VIRIN: 250612-F-PT039-9236
    Filename: DOD_111071396
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Airfield Board & RFI process, by Robert McNair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download