    ASC bids farewell to BG Hinson during Relinquishment of Command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Greg Wilson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Brigadier General John “Brad” Hinson handed over the U.S. Army Sustainment Command colors to Mr. Dan J. Reilly, deputy to the commanding general, during a Relinquishment of Command ceremony June 12, at Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal. Brig. Gen. Hinson moves on to First Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

    Location: US

