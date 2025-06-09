Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Main Board

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966670" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), presented by the 705th Training Squadron, and serves as a setup guide for Kingfish ACE—a simulation designed to support learning in a fictional Indo-Pacific conflict scenario.



The goal of the game is to help students understand the operational environment within the simulation and to reduce the time it takes to grasp the complexities of the Main Board. This video introduces the strategic layout of the region, key base types, and the challenges of distance, access, and mobility that shape decision-making.



By giving students a clear picture of the battlespace before gameplay begins, the video prepares them to make more informed and timely choices during the exercise.



Key Topics Include:

- Overview of the main board features

- Types and capabilities of airbases within the scenario

- Game-based strategic considerations like distance and mobility

- Initial game setup: access, permissions, and resources

- How the environment shapes operational decisions