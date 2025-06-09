Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Main Board

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Robert McNair 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    This video is part of the Deployed Wing Command and Control Course (DWC2C), presented by the 705th Training Squadron, and serves as a setup guide for Kingfish ACE—a simulation designed to support learning in a fictional Indo-Pacific conflict scenario.

    The goal of the game is to help students understand the operational environment within the simulation and to reduce the time it takes to grasp the complexities of the Main Board. This video introduces the strategic layout of the region, key base types, and the challenges of distance, access, and mobility that shape decision-making.

    By giving students a clear picture of the battlespace before gameplay begins, the video prepares them to make more informed and timely choices during the exercise.

    Key Topics Include:
    - Overview of the main board features
    - Types and capabilities of airbases within the scenario
    - Game-based strategic considerations like distance and mobility
    - Initial game setup: access, permissions, and resources
    - How the environment shapes operational decisions

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966670
    VIRIN: 250612-F-PT039-5362
    Filename: DOD_111071328
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingfish ACE Gameplay - Main Board, by Robert McNair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download