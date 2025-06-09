Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Tenets Podcast: New York Adjutant General (NYTAG) Ep. 10 Raymond F. Shields Jr.

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Caly Allen 

    Strength Maintenance Training Battalion

    Guest: MG Raymond F. Shields Jr., New York Adjutant General

    In this powerful episode of the Three Tenets Podcast, host Caly Allen sits down with Major General Raymond F. Shields Jr., the 54th Adjutant General of the New York National Guard. With over four decades of service, MG Shields offers a wealth of insight into leadership, readiness, and the future of the Guard.

    From his strategic objectives since taking command in 2018 to the innovative ways New York is setting the standard for recruiting and retention nationwide, MG Shields shares firsthand how his team is navigating today’s challenges and preparing for tomorrow’s missions.

    Topics include:
    How New York leads the nation in recruitment success
    Adapting to today’s recruiting climate and overcoming obstacles
    Aligning with the Director’s focus on growth, transformation, and readiness
    Enhancing capabilities with new facilities, like the Troy maintenance shop
    Evolving Guard partnerships in emergency response and homeland defense
    Career advice for young Soldiers aiming for leadership roles
    What’s next for the NYARNG—and what it means for the nation

    Whether you're a recruiter, a leader, or a future Guard member, this episode is packed with inspiration, strategy, and straight talk from the top.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three Tenets Podcast: New York Adjutant General (NYTAG) Ep. 10 Raymond F. Shields Jr., by Caly Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruiting And Retention NCO
    New York National Guard
    LTC Raymond F. Shields Jr.

