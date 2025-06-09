Three Tenets Podcast: New York Adjutant General (NYTAG) Ep. 10 Raymond F. Shields Jr.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Guest: MG Raymond F. Shields Jr., New York Adjutant General



In this powerful episode of the Three Tenets Podcast, host Caly Allen sits down with Major General Raymond F. Shields Jr., the 54th Adjutant General of the New York National Guard. With over four decades of service, MG Shields offers a wealth of insight into leadership, readiness, and the future of the Guard.



From his strategic objectives since taking command in 2018 to the innovative ways New York is setting the standard for recruiting and retention nationwide, MG Shields shares firsthand how his team is navigating today’s challenges and preparing for tomorrow’s missions.



Topics include:

How New York leads the nation in recruitment success

Adapting to today’s recruiting climate and overcoming obstacles

Aligning with the Director’s focus on growth, transformation, and readiness

Enhancing capabilities with new facilities, like the Troy maintenance shop

Evolving Guard partnerships in emergency response and homeland defense

Career advice for young Soldiers aiming for leadership roles

What’s next for the NYARNG—and what it means for the nation



Whether you're a recruiter, a leader, or a future Guard member, this episode is packed with inspiration, strategy, and straight talk from the top.



