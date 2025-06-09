Guest: MG Raymond F. Shields Jr., New York Adjutant General
In this powerful episode of the Three Tenets Podcast, host Caly Allen sits down with Major General Raymond F. Shields Jr., the 54th Adjutant General of the New York National Guard. With over four decades of service, MG Shields offers a wealth of insight into leadership, readiness, and the future of the Guard.
From his strategic objectives since taking command in 2018 to the innovative ways New York is setting the standard for recruiting and retention nationwide, MG Shields shares firsthand how his team is navigating today’s challenges and preparing for tomorrow’s missions.
Topics include:
How New York leads the nation in recruitment success
Adapting to today’s recruiting climate and overcoming obstacles
Aligning with the Director’s focus on growth, transformation, and readiness
Enhancing capabilities with new facilities, like the Troy maintenance shop
Evolving Guard partnerships in emergency response and homeland defense
Career advice for young Soldiers aiming for leadership roles
What’s next for the NYARNG—and what it means for the nation
Whether you're a recruiter, a leader, or a future Guard member, this episode is packed with inspiration, strategy, and straight talk from the top.
Don’t forget to follow us on social media and subscribe to the Three Tenets Newsletter for more updates. Stay tuned for next month’s episode and another great guest!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb
Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 16:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966667
|VIRIN:
|250612-Z-OC800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111071303
|Length:
|00:29:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Three Tenets Podcast: New York Adjutant General (NYTAG) Ep. 10 Raymond F. Shields Jr., by Caly Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.