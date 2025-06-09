Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mine Detection Dogs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Heffron 

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    US Army Col. Jodie Kunkel, Director of the Counter Explosives Hazard Center, explains the importance of mine detection dogs at the Counter Explosive Hazards Center, Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., April, 28, 2025. Dogs undergo months of specialized explosive detection training, including in simulated battlefield environments to prepare them for deployment operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Heffron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 17:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966666
    VIRIN: 250428-A-CY500-8905
    Filename: DOD_111071272
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mine Detection Dogs, by SGT James Heffron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Army
    warfighter
    Patrol explosive detection dog
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download