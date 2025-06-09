U.S. Marine Corps Recruiters and poolees from Recruiting Station Nashville and Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-250 attended a variety of events across Tennessee for Marine Week Nashville, June 1-7, 2025. During Marine Week Nashville, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command interacted with local high schools and businesses and supported sporting events, ceremonies and performances from the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. The Marine Corps is celebrating its 250th birthday with six multi-day Marine Corps community events, called Marine Weeks, in six major cities across the country. Marine Weeks will include activations across each host city featuring aircraft, equipment, recruiting opportunities, and public engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 15:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966658
|VIRIN:
|250612-M-AK947-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111071118
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCRC Participates in Marine Week Nashville, by LCpl Brenna Ritchie, identified by DVIDS
