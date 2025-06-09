Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Living Marine Resources Mission

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Coast Guard members take part in the living marine resources mission by conducting fisheries boardings. The Coast Guard carries out the living marine resources mission by enforcing laws and regulations to conserve and protect marine resources. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Avery Tibbets)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 14:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966650
    VIRIN: 250610-G-BQ071-1001
    Filename: DOD_111070879
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    law enforcement
    USCG
    living marine resources
    fisheries boarding

