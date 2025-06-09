As part of an off-station training, F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron were refueled by a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing to demonstrate the KC-46's capability to traverse the Pacific Ocean and deliver fuel to fighters in the region, June 5, 2025. Air refueling serves as a force multiplier, enabling aircraft to extend their operational endurance beyond their unrefueled ranges. This capability is indispensable for global strike and mobility operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific theater where it is essential for mission execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966639
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-RX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111070665
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Travis AFB sends KC-46 across the Pacific to train with Misawa F-16s, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
