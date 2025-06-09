Travis AFB sends KC-46 across the Pacific to train with Misawa F-16s

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As part of an off-station training, F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron were refueled by a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing to demonstrate the KC-46's capability to traverse the Pacific Ocean and deliver fuel to fighters in the region, June 5, 2025. Air refueling serves as a force multiplier, enabling aircraft to extend their operational endurance beyond their unrefueled ranges. This capability is indispensable for global strike and mobility operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific theater where it is essential for mission execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)