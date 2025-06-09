Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB sends KC-46 across the Pacific to train with Misawa F-16s

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    As part of an off-station training, F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron were refueled by a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing to demonstrate the KC-46's capability to traverse the Pacific Ocean and deliver fuel to fighters in the region, June 5, 2025. Air refueling serves as a force multiplier, enabling aircraft to extend their operational endurance beyond their unrefueled ranges. This capability is indispensable for global strike and mobility operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific theater where it is essential for mission execution. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:54
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    Air Refueling
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    14th Fighter Squadron
    F-16
    KC-46

