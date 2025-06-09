Coast Guard conducts multi-agency strike force operation at Virginia International Gateway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966635" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multiple units assigned to Coast Guard Sector Virginia, along with partner law enforcement agencies, conducted a multi-agency strike force operation (MASFO) June 9, 2025, at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia. MASFO is an annual event that allows local agencies to conduct various inspections to ensure the safe and legal transportation of cargo through the Port of Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)