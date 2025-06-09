The Special Operations Center of Excellence hosts Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll at Fort Bragg, NC.

The Special Operations Center of Excellence hosts Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Colby Jenkins, Undersecretary of the Army David Fitzgerald, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer at the top-of-the-line Human Performance Force Generation Training Facility during the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. They experienced drone operations and capabilities, discussed robotic technicians, and had lunch with the future generation of Army special operation warfighters.
|06.10.2025
|06.12.2025 13:37
|B-Roll
|966634
|250610-A-UL938-7623
|DOD_111070505
|00:04:48
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
