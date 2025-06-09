Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    The Special Operations Center of Excellence hosts Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Colby Jenkins, Undersecretary of the Army David Fitzgerald, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer at the top-of-the-line Human Performance Force Generation Training Facility during the celebration of the Army's 250th birthday at Fort Bragg, N.C., June 10, 2025. They experienced drone operations and capabilities, discussed robotic technicians, and had lunch with the future generation of Army special operation warfighters.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966634
    VIRIN: 250610-A-UL938-7623
    Filename: DOD_111070505
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Special Operations Center of Excellence hosts Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll at Fort Bragg, NC., by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    special warfare
    special operations
    drones
    USAJFKSWCS
    Fort Bragg
    Secreary of the Army

