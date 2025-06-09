Savannah District 2025 Survey Vessel Dedication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, hosted a dedication ceremony for three new hydrographic survey vessels named in honor of three local fallen U.S. Army Soldiers: Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale, Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm, and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright.



The vessels will serve a crucial role throughout the Savannah District’s area of responsibility, which includes major waterways like the Savannah Harbor, the third busiest container port in the U.S.; the Brunswick Harbor, the nation’s largest roll-on/roll-off port; and the 161-mile stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway along Georgia’s coast.