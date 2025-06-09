Savannah District 2025 Survey Vessel Dedication Ceremony

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, hosted a dedication ceremony for three new hydrographic survey vessels named in honor of three local fallen U.S. Army Soldiers: Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale, Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm, and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright.
The vessels will serve a crucial role throughout the Savannah District’s area of responsibility, which includes major waterways like the Savannah Harbor, the third busiest container port in the U.S.; the Brunswick Harbor, the nation’s largest roll-on/roll-off port; and the 161-mile stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway along Georgia’s coast.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966631
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-GT965-7996
|Filename:
|DOD_111070456
|Length:
|00:47:41
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
