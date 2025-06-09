Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Savannah District 2025 Survey Vessel Dedication Ceremony

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, hosted a dedication ceremony for three new hydrographic survey vessels named in honor of three local fallen U.S. Army Soldiers: Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale, Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm, and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright.

    The vessels will serve a crucial role throughout the Savannah District’s area of responsibility, which includes major waterways like the Savannah Harbor, the third busiest container port in the U.S.; the Brunswick Harbor, the nation’s largest roll-on/roll-off port; and the 161-mile stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway along Georgia’s coast.

    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

