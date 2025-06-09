Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250th Birthday Insight - Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Shamara Davison

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Dustin Stark 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Shamara Davison, a physical therapy assistant at Winn Army Community Hospital, provides insight on past and future Army endeavors at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 11, 2025. The Army's birthday is June 14, 1775, making it 250 years since the establishment of the organization. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Dustin Stark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 14:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 966629
    VIRIN: 250611-A-KV885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111070361
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday Insight - Staff Sgt. (Ret.) Shamara Davison, by SPC Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMY250
    Army 250th Birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download