Reel – USACE 250th Celebration Launch

On June 16, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marks 250 years of service to the nation, established on this date in 1775 when the Continental Congress authorized the first Chief Engineer to oversee the construction of fortifications and other military infrastructure.



From our nation's earliest defenses to the construction of the U.S. Capitol, from the great surveys of the American West to support for exploring the final frontier, from advances in navigable waterways to the restoration of our most treasured ecosystems — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a storied contributor to our country's past, present, and future, engineering solutions to the nation's toughest challenges.



(U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)



-------



Music licensed via MegaTrax