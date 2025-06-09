Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel – USACE 250th Celebration Launch

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    On June 16, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers marks 250 years of service to the nation, established on this date in 1775 when the Continental Congress authorized the first Chief Engineer to oversee the construction of fortifications and other military infrastructure.

    From our nation's earliest defenses to the construction of the U.S. Capitol, from the great surveys of the American West to support for exploring the final frontier, from advances in navigable waterways to the restoration of our most treasured ecosystems — the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a storied contributor to our country's past, present, and future, engineering solutions to the nation's toughest challenges.

    (U.S. Army video by Thomas I. Deaton)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966628
    VIRIN: 250612-A-WK509-1001
    Filename: DOD_111070330
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: US

