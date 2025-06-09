Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, The Special Operations Center of Excellence, hosted Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Colby Jenkins, Undersecretary of the Army David Fitzgerald, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer at the state-of-the-art Human Performance Force Generation Training Facility as part of the Army's 250th birthday celebration at Fort Bragg, NC, June 10, 2025. They experienced drone operations and capabilities, discussed robotic technicians, and had lunch with the future generation of Army special operation warfighters.