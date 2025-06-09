Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Jason Gambardella 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    The U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, The Special Operations Center of Excellence, hosted Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict Colby Jenkins, Undersecretary of the Army David Fitzgerald, and Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Weimer at the state-of-the-art Human Performance Force Generation Training Facility as part of the Army's 250th birthday celebration at Fort Bragg, NC, June 10, 2025. They experienced drone operations and capabilities, discussed robotic technicians, and had lunch with the future generation of Army special operation warfighters.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966627
    VIRIN: 250610-A-UL938-9781
    Filename: DOD_111070316
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll Visits U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, by Jason Gambardella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Army, SWCS, Special Operations Center of Excellence, USAJFKSWCS, Fort Bragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download