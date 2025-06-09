As part of an off-station training, F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron were refueled by a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing to demonstrate the KC-46's capability to traverse the Pacific Ocean and deliver fuel to fighters in the region, June 2-3, 2025. The 14th FS conducts training operations consistently in Japanese air space, maintaining mission readiness and projecting air power superiority. The KC-46 can hold up to 212,000 pounds of fuel, prolonging the mission of Department of Defense aircraft around the world. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966625
|VIRIN:
|250604-F-RX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111070286
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB sends KC-46 across the Pacific to train with Misawa F-16s, by SrA Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
