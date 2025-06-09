Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. David Palacio speaks about HIMARS during BALTOPS 2025

    BOBLINGEN, GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Palacio, fires and effects officer with Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks about the capabilities of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025 on USAG Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, June 12, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:31
    Length: 00:00:29
