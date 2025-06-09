Lt. Col. David Palacio speaks about HIMARS during BALTOPS 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Palacio, fires and effects officer with Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks about the capabilities of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025 on USAG Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, June 12, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.