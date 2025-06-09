U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Palacio, fires and effects officer with Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, speaks about the capabilities of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 2025 on USAG Panzer Kaserne, Stuttgart, June 12, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966624
|VIRIN:
|250612-M-RT859-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111070277
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BOBLINGEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Col. David Palacio speaks about HIMARS during BALTOPS 2025, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
