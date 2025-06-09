This B-roll package features footage from the inaugural F-16 Weapons Load Competition hosted by the 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, June 7, 2025. Weapons load crews from the 140th, 148th, 169th, 162nd and 114th Fighter Wings competed in uniform inspections, a written test and a timed munitions load event, showcasing the speed, precision and teamwork required to maintain combat-ready aircraft and Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 12:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966621
|VIRIN:
|250607-F-LQ671-3269
|Filename:
|DOD_111070156
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Weapons Load Competition B-Roll Package, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.