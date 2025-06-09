U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Weapons Load Competition B-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This B-roll package features footage from the inaugural F-16 Weapons Load Competition hosted by the 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, June 7, 2025. Weapons load crews from the 140th, 148th, 169th, 162nd and 114th Fighter Wings competed in uniform inspections, a written test and a timed munitions load event, showcasing the speed, precision and teamwork required to maintain combat-ready aircraft and Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)