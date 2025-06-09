Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Weapons Load Competition B-Roll Package

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    This B-roll package features footage from the inaugural F-16 Weapons Load Competition hosted by the 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, June 7, 2025. Weapons load crews from the 140th, 148th, 169th, 162nd and 114th Fighter Wings competed in uniform inspections, a written test and a timed munitions load event, showcasing the speed, precision and teamwork required to maintain combat-ready aircraft and Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 12:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966621
    VIRIN: 250607-F-LQ671-3269
    Filename: DOD_111070156
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Weapons Load Competition B-Roll Package, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

