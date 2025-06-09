B-Roll: 173rd Airborne teams with Tunisian special forces paratroopers for airborne operation at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct an airborne operation with Tunisian Armed Forces Soldiers assigned to the Special Forces Brigade during exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Ben Ghilouf, Tunisia, April 28, 2025. Multinational airborne training enhances interoperability, builds trust among allied forces, and ensures rapid, coordinated responses in future joint operations, strengthening global security and mission effectiveness. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez)



Shot List:

00:00:00 LONG SHOT: C-130 aircraft on tarmac, engine running and propellers moving

00:00:04 MEDIUM SHOT: Paratroopers kitted up, preparing to move to C-130 in background

00:00:08 MEDIUM SHOT (Pans out): Paratrooper sits on tarmac awaiting go-ahead to begin boarding C-130 in background

00:00:14 MEDIUM SHOT: (Pans down to up): Paratrooper sits on tarmac awaiting go-ahead to begin boarding C-130 in background

00:00:21 MEDIUM SHOT: Paratroopers on either side of C-130 prepare to board; right side boards first

00:00:28 MEDIUM SHOT: Paratroopers on right side of C-130 board

00:00:35 MEDIUM SHOT: Paratroopers board C-130

00:00:41 CLOSE SHOT: Boots of paratroopers boarding C-130

00:00:45 CLOSE SHOT: Tunisian Armed Forces Special Forces Brigade close-up of patch

00:00:48 MEDIUM SHOT: Jumpmaster opens side door of C-130 mid-flight

00:00:54 MEDIUM SHOT: Paratrooper jumps out of C-130 and jumpmaster observes the exit

00:01:03 MEDIUM SHOT: Paratroopers listen to jumpmaster prior to jumping out of C-130

00:01:06 END