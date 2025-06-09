Around the Air Force: Risk and Readiness, Project Magellan, Pilot Training Overhaul

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Air Force Safety Center announces Phase II of the Chief of Staff’s Integrating Risk and Readiness campaign, Project Magellan earns international recognition by winning the 2025 Founder’s Award, and AETC aims to train 1,500 pilots per year.