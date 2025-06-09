Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 250th Birthday Army!

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers wish the U.S. Army a Happy 250th Birthday from different locations in East Africa. This we’ll defend. Happy Birthday Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966608
    VIRIN: 250612-F-YU294-1001
    Filename: DOD_111069888
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 250th Birthday Army!, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARMY250
    OneTeam, StrongerTogether, Army 250, Happy Birthday, 250

