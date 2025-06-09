U.S. Soldiers wish the U.S. Army a Happy 250th Birthday from different locations in East Africa. This we’ll defend. Happy Birthday Army. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966608
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111069888
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 250th Birthday Army!, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
