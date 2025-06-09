On This Day in Naval History is a timeline of significant and impactful events that have occurred throughout U.S. Naval History.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 11:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966601
|VIRIN:
|250522-D-ET383-8600
|Filename:
|DOD_111069820
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, On This Day in Naval History: June 29 (Vertical), by Kristina Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.