New Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, are presented their Eagle, Globe and Anchor on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 7, 2025. The Eagle, Globe and Anchor ceremony is the final event of the Crucible and represents the transformation from recruit to Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 10:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966599
|VIRIN:
|250607-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111069811
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, Alpha Company EGA Ceremony, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
