U.S. Army: 250 years of Leading the Way

This video highlights moments throughout the U.S. Army’s 250 years of history and leading the way, June 12, 2025. The 7th Army Training Command would like to wish the U.S. Army a Happy Birthday. "This we’ll defend." Happy Birthday, Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)