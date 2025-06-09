Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army: 250 years of Leading the Way

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    This video highlights moments throughout the U.S. Army’s 250 years of history and leading the way, June 12, 2025. The 7th Army Training Command would like to wish the U.S. Army a Happy Birthday. "This we’ll defend." Happy Birthday, Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 10:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966598
    VIRIN: 250612-A-OI040-1001
    Filename: DOD_111069810
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This We'll Defend
    7TH ATC
    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    #ARMY250

