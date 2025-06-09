Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Engineer Brigade Conduct Wet Gap Crossing in Romania

    FRECATEI, ROMANIA

    06.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, conduct a wet gap crossing for exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Frecatei, Romania, June 12, 2025. Saber Guardian 25 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Joint Force Command and U.S. Army Europe that is designed to improve the integration of multinational combat forces and interoperability, enabling Allies and forces to operate together, allowing them to communicate more effectively through shared procedures creating war ready Soldiers ready to defend on any front. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966590
    VIRIN: 250612-A-AQ215-4574
    Filename: DOD_111069754
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FRECATEI, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Engineer Brigade Conduct Wet Gap Crossing in Romania, by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCorps, SaberGuardian, StrongerTogether, WeAreNATO, Romania, DefenderEurope

